Camel at Mt. Vernon by pochahontas
2 / 365

Camel at Mt. Vernon

Probably wasn’t a part of G. Washington’s original menagerie, but enjoyed seeing one at Mt. Vernon. So out of place.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Elsa

@pochahontas
