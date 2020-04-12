Previous
Love In The Time Of Coronavirus No. 3 by poetbernardyoung
Love In The Time Of Coronavirus No. 3

Me, you and the dog…

Mid-sentence, mid-bark,
we’re paused.

Stopped
in our tracks
with the odds stacked against us.

Much of what was hoped
for this year – holidays booked,
parties planned, weddings arranged,
oh and all the music
that would have been played…

Not happening!

The world has changed.
And suddenly.

Me, you and the dog..

What happens next is

I throw him his ball
We admire the view

I take your hand in mine
and whisper ‘I love y
Bernard Young

@poetbernardyoung
