106 / 365
Love In The Time Of Coronavirus No. 3
Love In The Time Of Coronavirus 3
Me, you and the dog…
Mid-sentence, mid-bark,
we’re paused.
Stopped
in our tracks
with the odds stacked against us.
Much of what was hoped
for this year – holidays booked,
parties planned, weddings arranged,
oh and all the music
that would have been played…
Not happening!
The world has changed.
And suddenly.
Me, you and the dog..
What happens next is
I throw him his ball
We admire the view
I take your hand in mine
and whisper ‘I love y
12th April 2020
12th Apr 20
0
0
Bernard Young
@poetbernardyoung
106
photos
9
followers
4
following
99
100
101
102
103
104
105
106
Views
0
365
COOLPIX L120
12th April 2020 2:40pm
love
,
poem
,
poetry
,
coronavirus
