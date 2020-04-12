Love In The Time Of Coronavirus No. 3

Me, you and the dog…



Mid-sentence, mid-bark,

we’re paused.



Stopped

in our tracks

with the odds stacked against us.



Much of what was hoped

for this year – holidays booked,

parties planned, weddings arranged,

oh and all the music

that would have been played…



Not happening!



The world has changed.

And suddenly.



What happens next is



I throw him his ball

We admire the view



I take your hand in mine

and whisper ‘I love y

