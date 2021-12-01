Previous
Beleaf in yourself by pogodragon
31 / 365

Beleaf in yourself

I was utterly uninspired today. I walked a very standard route for me around home and nothing captured my eye at all. I was almost back home when I saw these leaves still hanging on.

I took some photos without the flash, but I rather like the effect I've got here with flash.

In the right context even dry, dead, about to fall leaves can make a striking image.
Photo Details

