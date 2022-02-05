Previous
Colours by pogodragon
95 / 365

Colours

Today's images were all about the colours in the sky. We started with very red indeed, moved on to this then as I got home a lovely, clear, washed blue. I rather like the suggestion of searching for E.T. in the childrens' playground here ...
5th February 2022 5th Feb 22

Pogodragon

Photo Details

The other images are over on my Instagram account
February 6th, 2022  
