Well ok then ... by pogodragon
96 / 365

Well ok then ...

More abandoned fruit and veg. there were two or three of these in the park, quite why anyone would choose to chomp on an onion while they were out and about I don't know, but I'm not here to judge
6th February 2022 6th Feb 22

Pogodragon

