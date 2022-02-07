Sign up
97 / 365
Me neither
I saw this on the side of the river in Wycombe. It looks absolutely fascinating. I've no idea what it is ... answers on a postcard (or in a comment) please!
7th February 2022
7th Feb 22
Pogodragon
ace
@pogodragon
I sometimes write about my pictures, if I do the words are here: I also have more of my photos on Instagram:
Tags
gold
,
river
,
painted
,
mystery object
,
river side
