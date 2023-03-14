Sign up
23 / 365
Pattern
14th March 2023
14th Mar 23
3
0
PompadOOr Photogr...
ace
@pompadoorphotography
I appreciate your views and comments! Thank you for stopping by and taking the time to look at my pictures! Winner - Winner - ...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365 ++
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
14th March 2023 4:32pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
yellow
,
blue
,
flower
,
pattern
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 14th, 2023
PompadOOr Photography
ace
@joansmor
Thank you! :)
March 14th, 2023
Annie D
ace
Such an intricate pattern...is it a ceiling or perhaps floor?
March 14th, 2023
