Color double exposure by pompadoorphotography
28 / 365

Color double exposure

model: My son
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

PompadOOr Photogr...

ace
@pompadoorphotography
I appreciate your views and comments! Thank you for stopping by and taking the time to look at my pictures! Winner - Winner - ...
Karen ace
That is a brilliant double exposure! Wonderful stuff. I love the processing. You have a very good-looking son, he looks awesome in your portraiture here of him.
March 11th, 2023  
PompadOOr Photography ace
@cocokinetic Thank you so much for your kind comment! :)
March 11th, 2023  
