58 / 365
Laburnum bokeh
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
3
2
PompadOOr Photogr...
ace
@pompadoorphotography
Winner -
90
photos
18
followers
21
following
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
53
54
55
13
19
56
57
58
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
28th February 2023 12:53pm
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
bokeh
,
botanical
,
multiexposure
,
laburnum
,
vintagelens
Cherrill
This is very effective. Quite dreamlike. I looked back over your recent images, your flowers pictures are lovely. fav
February 28th, 2023
PompadOOr Photography
ace
@stowgarden
thank you so much Cherrill! :)
February 28th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
so lovely
February 28th, 2023
