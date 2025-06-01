Previous
Flowers on a cloudy day by pootntoot
2 / 365

Flowers on a cloudy day

Tried to get up early for more sunrise photos but there was no sun today
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

Sarah Pewtoot

@pootntoot
