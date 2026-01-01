Previous
Windows by positive_energy
Windows

1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

Charisma Valdez M...

@positive_energy
2026 New Year. New Beginning. Let's see how far I go this time. ----------------- 2025 I still have not completed a year! That's 9 years in a row. ----------------- I...
