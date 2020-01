What's up Skippy

Whilst holidaying at Burrum Heads QLD, we saw this fella on the side road. He was initially down low grazing, as the car slowly approached him, he stood up on his hind legs. It seemed like it was going to challenge us.



He's beautiful. I wouldn't mess with him or even dare think of approaching him outside of our car.



After I took this photo, we slowly pulled out and drove off.