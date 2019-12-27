Sign up
191 / 365
Writing on the Sand
There's something special and rather sweet when your partner writes both your name on sand and put a love heart around it.
A bit corny for some, but it's certainly very romantic to me.
27th December 2019
27th Dec 19
1
0
Charisma Valdez M...
@positive_energy
Tags
sand
,
romance
,
sand writing
*lynn
ace
awww, so sweet
January 7th, 2020
