Writing on the Sand by positive_energy
Writing on the Sand

There's something special and rather sweet when your partner writes both your name on sand and put a love heart around it.

A bit corny for some, but it's certainly very romantic to me.
27th December 2019 27th Dec 19

*lynn ace
awww, so sweet
January 7th, 2020  
