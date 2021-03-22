Rare Pink Flannel Flower

-:: Rare Pink Flannel Flower::-



Pink flannel flowers (Actinotus forsythii) are a rarity which emerge only in specific conditions: When sufficient rainfall follows a bushfire.

2019-2020 did just that, hence these small flowers have popped up again. I read somewhere that the last time this happened was back in 1950s.



I wasn't about to miss this opportunity!!!



I am glad and feeling blessed that I was able to capture these photos and got to experience a nice very rainy hike with my partner.

And even though we were soaked (yes we had rain jackets, but there was a lot of rain), we enjoyed the walk and exploring the area cos there was hardly anyone around.