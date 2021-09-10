Previous
The Sky and Some Clouds by potsbypam
25 / 365

The Sky and Some Clouds

Thank Goodness that the weather has turned cooler the last few days. It has been a very hard summer without ac in Northern Virginia USA
10th September 2021 10th Sep 21

PamSnaps1

Diana ace
Beautiful capture of these lovely clouds, love the rays of light. I certainly cannot live without an ac anymore.
September 11th, 2021  
PamSnaps1 ace
@ludwigsdiana thank you! It’s been very difficult
September 11th, 2021  
