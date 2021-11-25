Sign up
100 / 365
Happy Thanksgiving
This year I am thankful for life itself.
Thankful for God’s love and mercy,f
Thankful for good friends, for the beauty I still find in spite of all the ugliness, for my pets and all the animals I love.
I am thankful for a roof over my head and clothes to wear as well!
And I am thankful for this community
25th November 2021
25th Nov 21
PamSnaps1
ace
@potsbypam
