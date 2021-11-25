Previous
Happy Thanksgiving by potsbypam
100 / 365

Happy Thanksgiving

This year I am thankful for life itself.

Thankful for God’s love and mercy,f

Thankful for good friends, for the beauty I still find in spite of all the ugliness, for my pets and all the animals I love.

I am thankful for a roof over my head and clothes to wear as well!

And I am thankful for this community
