Previous
Next
Maintenance told me this was a stove thermostat by potsbypam
148 / 365

Maintenance told me this was a stove thermostat

It looks like an exposed wire to me but what do I know?
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

PamSnaps1

ace
@potsbypam
365 project
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise