152 / 365
Bella
Waiting for a bellyrub
2nd March 2022
2nd Mar 22
PamSnaps1
ace
@potsbypam
165
166
167
168
169
170
171
172
Tags
bella
,
sooc
Chris
ace
Too cute. Hope she got that belly rub :)
April 2nd, 2022
PamSnaps1
ace
@galactica
thank you! And she did get her belly rub💕
April 2nd, 2022
