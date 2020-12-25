Previous
Danish paper art by prairiesmoke
Photo 1738

Danish paper art

I spent Christmas day folding Danish paper ornaments for our January tree.
25th December 2020

Prairie Smoke

ace
@prairiesmoke
I am a mom, museum curator and nature lover in Minnesota, USA. I finished the full 365 project in 2010 with my Canon Ti1 and loved...
