2021 Vision Board by prairiesmoke
2021 Vision Board

There are not many actual goals this year, beyond getting the vaccine and hugging people again. But there are a lot of projects and activities to look forward to in 2021.
1st January 2021 1st Jan 21

Prairie Smoke

ace
@prairiesmoke
I am a mom, museum curator and nature lover in Minnesota, USA. I finished the full 365 project in 2010 with my Canon Ti1 and loved...
Photo Details

