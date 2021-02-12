Previous
Planning by prairiesmoke
Photo 1785

Planning

I love it when my boss uses his drafting skills to map out spatial plans for the museum. AND I am thrilled that we are not just planning, but actually MOVING things around. The new storage area and exhibit spaces are taking shape.
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

Prairie Smoke

Photo Details

