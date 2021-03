Out One Arm and In the Other

This morning I filled 8 vials of blood for the National Kidney Registry. I am donating a kidney for a distant family member. We are not a perfect tissue type match, so I am going on the registry to find a perfect recipient for my kidney and earn a perfect match for him.

Then this afternoon, we had a museum vaccination party and got our first Covid-19 vaccine doses.

It was a great day!