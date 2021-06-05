Previous
Next
Special Bouquet by prairiesmoke
Photo 1898

Special Bouquet

My friend made a special bouquet in memory of his father, who used to cut the plugs off of the TV if any kids were watching TV before finishing chores.
5th June 2021 5th Jun 21

Prairie Smoke

ace
@prairiesmoke
I am a mom, museum curator and nature lover in Minnesota, USA. I finished the full 365 project in 2010 with my Canon Ti1 and loved...
520% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise