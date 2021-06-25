Previous
Next
2nd dose by prairiesmoke
Photo 1917

2nd dose

My youngest got their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine today! We are on our way!
25th June 2021 25th Jun 21

Prairie Smoke

ace
@prairiesmoke
I am a mom, museum curator and nature lover in Minnesota, USA. I finished the full 365 project in 2010 with my Canon Ti1 and loved...
525% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise