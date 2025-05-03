Previous
Bandit aka Hell Hound by praisinggod
Bandit aka Hell Hound

If I call his name to get him to look at me to get a picture this is what I get instead, Him on top of me. lol Lab/leopard dog mix.
Angie

61 years old. Bored with bad health. Hope to get myself out of the house some with photos. But only places I can...
Christine Sztukowski ace
sooo cute
May 3rd, 2025  
