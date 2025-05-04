Sign up
15 / 365
Pretty
I know every one does clouds. But they are really pretty.
4th May 2025
4th May 25
1
1
Angie
@praisinggod
61 years old. Bored with bad health. Hope to get myself out of the house some with photos. But only places I can...
15
photos
5
followers
8
following
4% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A15 5G
Taken
3rd May 2025 1:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
They are indeed. Love how they change all the time.
May 4th, 2025
