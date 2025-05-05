Previous
Rosie my "giant" chihauhau by praisinggod
16 / 365

Rosie my "giant" chihauhau

She is about 20 pounds.
5th May 2025 5th May 25

Angie

@praisinggod
61 years old. Bored with bad health. Hope to get myself out of the house some with photos. But only places I can...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice portrait
May 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact