Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
16 / 365
Rosie my "giant" chihauhau
She is about 20 pounds.
5th May 2025
5th May 25
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Angie
@praisinggod
61 years old. Bored with bad health. Hope to get myself out of the house some with photos. But only places I can...
16
photos
6
followers
8
following
4% complete
View this month »
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A15 5G
Taken
2nd May 2025 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
dog
,
pets
,
friend
,
best
,
chihauhau
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice portrait
May 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close