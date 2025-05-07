Sign up
Previous
18 / 365
Getting closer
Patio rose should bloom before long.
7th May 2025
7th May 25
1
1
Angie
@praisinggod
61 years old. Bored with bad health. Hope to get myself out of the house some with photos. But only places I can...
18
photos
9
followers
9
following
View this month »
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A15 5G
Taken
5th May 2025 11:50am
Tags
flower
,
bud
,
rose
,
patio
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Oooh lovely! I shall go and look at mine now and see if my buds are coming.
May 7th, 2025
