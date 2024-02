Little Surprises….

I had a hard time coming up with a fitting title for this. It is a picture from some time ago that I got at an antique fair. I do not know these girls at all. I imagine they’re not with us anymore and would be very surprised to know that this picture ended up on the computer today on the site. If the picture comes across as blurry on your computer, I’m sorry. I felt like there was only so much I can do with it. It looks OK on my phone.