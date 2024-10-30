Sign up
Previous
79 / 365
life does not have to be ordinary
I am behind responding to people. I am sorry, but will try to catch up.
I’ve been having an absolute blast, collecting leaves and various things like that. Then I’ve been taking photos of them, tweaking the colors and shapes at times and superimposing them.
30th October 2024
30th Oct 24
L. H.
ace
@prettycheeses
Hello! My name’s Laur and I’m so happy to be back here again! I was quite active about roughly 10-12 yrs ago. There are several...
Tags
leaves
,
color
Alison Sloan
I love this, you create amazing images.
October 30th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
Oh wow! The black background is so artistic! I would love to see this up on the wall!
October 30th, 2024
