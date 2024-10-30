Previous
life does not have to be ordinary by prettycheeses
life does not have to be ordinary

I am behind responding to people. I am sorry, but will try to catch up.

I’ve been having an absolute blast, collecting leaves and various things like that. Then I’ve been taking photos of them, tweaking the colors and shapes at times and superimposing them.
Alison Sloan
I love this, you create amazing images.
October 30th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
Oh wow! The black background is so artistic! I would love to see this up on the wall!
October 30th, 2024  
