Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
87 / 365
legacy in leaves
I had so much fun with this. This tree is actually a Purple Beech but in the fall its leaves turn color. I’m so thankful for this group and the wonderful positivity it has.
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
L. H.
ace
@prettycheeses
Hello! My name’s Laur and I’m so happy to be back here again! I was quite active about roughly 10-12 yrs ago. There are several...
97
photos
57
followers
100
following
23% complete
View this month »
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
Latest from all albums
5
3
84
85
4
6
86
87
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
21st November 2024 7:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
leaves
,
abstract
,
fall
,
autumn
Diana
ace
How beautiful this is, it looks like stained glass,
November 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close