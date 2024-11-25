Sign up
89 / 365
‘in the secret…in the quiet place..’
The title is from a worship song. It just came to my mind. ‘In the secret… In the quiet place… I wait only for You…I want to know You more. I want to touch You…I want to see Your face… I want to know You more.’ Such a beautiful song
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
L. H.
ace
@prettycheeses
Hello! My name’s Laur and I’m so happy to be back here again! I was quite active about roughly 10-12 yrs ago. There are several...
100
photos
58
followers
105
following
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
89
85
4
6
86
7
87
88
89
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
23rd November 2024 11:10pm
leaves
,
trees
,
abstract
,
fall
,
autumn
,
berries
,
multicolored
