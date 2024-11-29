Sign up
91 / 365
water colored whirl
Some of the many leaves I collect and press and then tweak in apps. Happy Thanksgiving.
29th November 2024
29th Nov 24
L. H.
@prettycheeses
Hello! My name’s Laur and I’m so happy to be back here again! I was quite active about roughly 10-12 yrs ago. There are several...
Tags
colors
leaves
abstract
vivid
