the leaves laugh when we aren’t looking

Playing with more leaves. They are kind of easy to do and u enjoy collecting them and pressing them and then making an arrangement. I have a lot of new ones downstairs all ready to go but haven’t had a chance to arrange them artistically yet.



I have some white, 3D letters for like announcing a play on a board, some white and black flat ones, a bunch of antique lace and many antique buttons I’d like to photograph again.