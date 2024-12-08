Previous
my sweet, sweet boy by prettycheeses
my sweet, sweet boy

This is my beloved companion, Jackson. Often times I’ll take my camera when we’re snuggling and just move it in a lot of different directions and try to capture whatever I can. And then I look at the shots and sometimes I get a good one.
8th December 2024

L. H.

ace
@prettycheeses
Hello! My name’s Laur and I’m so happy to be back here again! I was quite active about roughly 10-12 yrs ago. There are several...
Diana ace
wonderful low key and great on black.
December 7th, 2024  
