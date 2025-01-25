Previous
joy unspeakable by prettycheeses
103 / 365

I’m sorry I haven’t been on as much and am way behind on commenting! This pattern came from photographing some leaves and stones and then applying the oil paint look to it. I will try to post a leave and stone original in one of my other albums.
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

@prettycheeses
Hello! My name’s Laur and I’m so happy to be back here again! I was quite active about roughly 10-12 yrs ago. There are several...
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
quite colorful and vibrant
January 25th, 2025  
