Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
103 / 365
joy unspeakable
I’m sorry I haven’t been on as much and am way behind on commenting! This pattern came from photographing some leaves and stones and then applying the oil paint look to it. I will try to post a leave and stone original in one of my other albums.
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
L. H.
ace
@prettycheeses
Hello! My name’s Laur and I’m so happy to be back here again! I was quite active about roughly 10-12 yrs ago. There are several...
116
photos
64
followers
108
following
28% complete
View this month »
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
colors
,
abstract
,
round
,
vibrant
,
shapes
,
bold
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
quite colorful and vibrant
January 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close