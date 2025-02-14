Sign up
105 / 365
‘Picture Me!’
This is what the little kid says when they want me to take pictures of them. Lotsa times they want to hang upside down while I do this. SORRY HAVENT BEEN AROUND…I’ve been sick but am getting a lot better.
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
L. H.
ace
@prettycheeses
Hello! My name’s Laur and I’m so happy to be back here again! I was quite active about roughly 10-12 yrs ago. There are several...
Tags
face
color
happy
child
smiling
