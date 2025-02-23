Sign up
107 / 365
fleeting flowers
I bought a pretty bag with flowers on it and did an ICM of sorts. Thank you so much for your comments and kindness.
23rd February 2025
23rd Feb 25
1
0
Diana
ace
The colours are fabulous, well done.
February 22nd, 2025
