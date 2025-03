fusion

This was originally a picture of light pink sequins sewn on material sold by the yard. I played with color, etc……When I was on here like 12 years ago, I was on here every day and it was so wonderful. I’m trying to work towards that again but it may be a while. So—often my comments are a smattering staccato— if you can even use those two words together to make sense. Haha. But anyway, I persist.