oh to be young again… by prettycheeses
112 / 365

oh to be young again…

I’m in my early 60s now and I just cannot believe it. I have no business being in my early 60s but what can you do.

This is a photo I took of myself probably in my 40s trying to look young. Well the good news is I hear that everybody in heaven is about 30 years old, not overweight and doesn’t have to wear glasses. Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha.

I wanted to say that THE MAIN REASON IM NOT ON HERE MORE IS THAT I HAVE SOME SORT OF SENSITIVITY TO ELECTRONIC THINGS, including my PHONE. I had a necklace that really helped to repel whatever it is but I lost it. Trying to get another. Thanks!
29th March 2025 29th Mar 25

L. H.

ace
@prettycheeses
Hello! My name’s Laur and I’m so happy to be back here again! I was quite active about roughly 10-12 yrs ago. There are several...
30% complete

