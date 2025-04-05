Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
114 / 365
Surprise
I had so much fun making this picture. I combined two different shots of different types of plants. Then I made them black-and-white. And then I applied a color mask and got this result.
5th April 2025
5th Apr 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
L. H.
ace
@prettycheeses
Hello! My name’s Laur and I’m so happy to be back here again! I was quite active about roughly 10-12 yrs ago. There are several...
131
photos
65
followers
111
following
31% complete
View this month »
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
Latest from all albums
6
109
110
11
111
112
113
114
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
colorful
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close