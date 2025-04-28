Sign up
Previous
119 / 365
pink n yellow
I had to delete my photo apps from my phone so I couldn’t frame this or sign it or do much with it. It’s kind of childlike, but I really like the colors
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
1
2
L. H.
ace
@prettycheeses
Hello! My name’s Laur and I’m so happy to be back here again! I was quite active about roughly 10-12 yrs ago. There are several...
136
photos
67
followers
114
following
32% complete
View this month »
112
113
114
115
116
117
118
119
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flowers
,
pink
,
abstract
,
tulips
Diana
ace
I love your colourful images, these are particularly lovely together. How come no more photo apps on your phone?
April 28th, 2025
