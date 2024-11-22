Sign up
7 / 365
version 2–the lighter version of legacy of leaves
This is a lighter version of the one I put in my main album. Perhaps it’s better. I don’t know.
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
L. H.
ace
@prettycheeses
Hello! My name’s Laur and I’m so happy to be back here again! I was quite active about roughly 10-12 yrs ago. There are several...
Tags
tree
,
colors
,
leaves
,
rust
,
fall
,
autumn
Diana
ace
I love this one too, such a difficult decision! I am very bad when it comes to deciding ;-)
November 22nd, 2024
