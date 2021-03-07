Previous
Next
An unexpected surprise by prettyque
53 / 365

An unexpected surprise

This photo was an unexpected surprise. I was playing around with my camera and didn't realize it was in selfie mode and this is what it captured off the reflection of the shelf a laptop sits atop. I thought it was the coolest thing ever.
7th March 2021 7th Mar 21

Pretty Que

@prettyque
I am an educator by day but a creative spirit by nature. I love photography, drawing, and painting. Photography allows me to capture...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise