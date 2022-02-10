Sign up
41 / 365
Citius Altius Fortius
It seems like the Olympics haven't been getting as much attention around here since the pandemic started, but winter sports are kind of a thing in Canada and whoever lives in this house I passed by is certainly into it!
10th February 2022
10th Feb 22
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here! I don't know a lot about how this site works or about photography, but I like...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
MAR-LX3A
Taken
10th February 2022 7:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sports
,
canada
,
support
,
olympics
,
fans
,
cheering
,
winter sports
,
beijing 2022
