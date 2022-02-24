Previous
Pavuchky (Ukrainian Christmas Spider)
Pavuchky (Ukrainian Christmas Spider)

I'm doing an arts and crafts challenge cashed The 100 Day Project, and my project is 100 Days of Christmas-- making a Christmas ornament every day for 100 days. Today I made a Pavuchky (a Ukrainian Christmas Spider).

Wire and glass are not materials I usually work with, beading is not really a skillset I possess, and I had no instructions/nothing to go on besides a picture I'd seen... So I hope this little guy looks okay!

I'm not Ukrainian, but my understanding is that these little spiders are supposed to bring good luck/blessings so today felt like a good day to make one.

Our thoughts are with our Ukrainian friends, their families, and their countrymen tonight.
Jessica Eby

