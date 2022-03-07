Heart of Glass...

...but not like Blondie's song at all!



If you've been following along here you probably know that I like natural/accidental/found hearts; this is one that was found not by me, but by my husband when he was just a little boy.



Christopher grew up on the Great Lakes (one set of his parents lives in a Lake Ontario port city and the other set lived near/on the shores of Lake Erie back then) and he collected beach glass. Eventually he grew up and we got married and he gave me this heart-shaped piece of beach glass that he'd kept for all those years. We put it into this floating locket and now it's a special part of my jewellery collection!