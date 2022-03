A Little Birdy

Or maybe not so little-- Chris called this guy "a little chonker."



Husband felt up to a short walk after work today, and we saw this friendly (not camera-shy) cardinal along the way. We also saw three or four other cardinals, a black-capped chickadee, and-- most exciting of all-- a possum!



We're just at the edge of the possums' range so we don't see them very often. Unfortunately I couldn't take a picture, but it was exciting anyway!