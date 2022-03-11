Previous
Hope in the Darkness by princessicajessica
Hope in the Darkness

We're seeing a lot of sunflowers around these days because of their connection to Ukraine, but we've had these ones in our window for years. I'm a fan of sunflowers, and they're also used as a symbol of hope in the fight against ovarian cancer-- which has taken the lives of several women in my family, including my mother when I was just a little girl-- so these sunflowers work on multiple levels for us right now. I don't see our sunflowers from this side very often, but I do like the way the light of home shines out through them when everything outside is so dark.
Jessica Eby

