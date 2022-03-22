Previous
Indoor Wreath-- Spring by princessicajessica
75 / 365

Indoor Wreath-- Spring

I thought I'd celebrate the arrival of spring with a photo of a wreath I made for a crafting challenge in 2021. It's an indoor wreath only because its base is cardboard and wouldn't do well if it got wet outside; I upcycled a ring-shaped box I had around (it was a box of chocolates a family friend had given to us) into two wreaths, a springtime one and a wintertime one.

For this spring wreath, I cut floral foam and packed it into the bottom of the box (the deeper portion of the box) and then filled it with artificial spring flowers and greenery.
22nd March 2022 22nd Mar 22

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here! I don't know a lot about how this site works or about photography, but I like...
