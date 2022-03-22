Indoor Wreath-- Spring

I thought I'd celebrate the arrival of spring with a photo of a wreath I made for a crafting challenge in 2021. It's an indoor wreath only because its base is cardboard and wouldn't do well if it got wet outside; I upcycled a ring-shaped box I had around (it was a box of chocolates a family friend had given to us) into two wreaths, a springtime one and a wintertime one.



For this spring wreath, I cut floral foam and packed it into the bottom of the box (the deeper portion of the box) and then filled it with artificial spring flowers and greenery.